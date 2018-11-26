Turkey starting new oil & gas exploration in Black Sea

26 November 2018 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey is starting new oil and gas exploration in the Black Sea, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey told Trend Nov. 26.

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez will take part in a ceremony on this occasion on Nov. 26.

Donmez said earlier that oil and gas exploration will begin in Turkey’s Mersin province.

On October 30, Turkey embarked on oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea.

A new seismic survey vessel entitled as Fatih, was set afloat in order to begin oil and gas exploration.

The law permitting oil exploration in forests and national parks came into force in Turkey in April 2014. The ministry said that a total of 56 wells have been drilled as part of exploration of new oil and gas fields in Turkey since 2014, of which 54 are onshore, and two are offshore.

In 2017, 1863 exploration projects were carried out in Turkey to search for new oil and gas fields.

Turkey also plans to establish a new company for the exploration of oil and gas abroad.

The new company is expected to be engaged in oil and gas exploration in Central Asia and Africa.

---

