IFC to help Uzbekistan bring foreign investment in energy sector

29 November 2018 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

A round table was held in Tashkent to clarify the provisions of the tender documentation for a test public-private partnership (PPP) project to attract investments to finance, build and operate a solar photovoltaic plant with a capacity of up to 100 megawatts in Uzbekistan's Navoi, press service of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said.

The solar plant is the first phase of a project with a total capacity of up to 1,000 megawatts.

The event was attended by more than 15 international companies that familiarized themselves with the conditions of the tender, including the technical, economic and legal aspects of the project.

An investor will be selected through a transparent and competitive international tender, the results of which will be known in 2H2019.

In accordance with an agreement between the State Committee of Uzbekistan for Investments and Uzbekenergo, dated May 17, 2018, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is helping Uzbekenergo to attract the private sector's experience and investment into the renewable energy sector of Uzbekistan.

---

