Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

In 2019, two sunflower oil plants will be put into operation in Turkmenistan, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper reported.

Turkmen companies Gundogar Akymy and Kamilligin Gozbasy are implementing the projects to construct the plants.

In total, 24,000 tons of sunflower oil will be produced annually.

Commissioning of the plants is scheduled for 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news