Azerbaijan's SOCAR-AQS completes drilling of another well at Western Absheron field

1 June 2019 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

SOCAR-AQS has managed to complete the drilling of well #1, with an actual depth of 796 meters from stationary sea base #10 safely, ahead of time and without environmental damage, Trend reports.

The customer is Azneft.

SOCAR-AQS was established in 2007 by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Absheron Drilling Company as a joint venture rendering integrated services for drilling and well servicing.

Currently, SOCAR-AQS conducts drilling operations on platforms #7 and #11 in the shallow part of the Gunashli field, platform #10 of the Western Absheron field, platform #1 of the Umid field, and the stationary sea bases #6 in the Bulla field.

The company has been a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) since 2009.

SOCAR-AQS was assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of international standards ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and OHSAS 18001:2007 for providing comprehensive services for drilling and maintaining oil and gas wells at sea, as well as casing descent services and repair services for blowout and wellhead equipment.

In 2017, SOCAR-AQS was certified to meet the requirements of the API Spec Q2 quality management system standard for the provision of comprehensive services for drilling and servicing oil and gas wells at sea.

The company's shareholders include SOCAR, Nobel Oil Services and Absheron Drilling LLC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mascots of 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival presented in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 11:52
50 days until 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 11:48
Azerbaijan’s Fostanpak increases sales
Economy 11:13
SOCAR, Tekfen sign memorandum on construction of new plant in Azerbaijan (FOTO)
Economy 10:36
Turkish FM: Karabakh conflict can be resolved only within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
Turkey 10:19
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:04
Latest
Kazakhstan cultivating German sugar beet
Economy 11:55
Mascots of 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival presented in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 11:52
Trilateral agreement to be signed on Safe City project in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:50
50 days until 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 11:48
Uzbekistan launches its first insulin plant
Economy 11:46
Another sugar plant to be built in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:34
Coincidence in Middle East puzzle?
Commentary 11:30
Azerbaijan’s Fostanpak increases sales
Economy 11:13
Bulgaria gets first acquisition of LNG from US
Oil&Gas 11:08