Azerbaijan's SOCAR-AQS completes drilling of another well at Western Absheron field

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

SOCAR-AQS has managed to complete the drilling of well #1, with an actual depth of 796 meters from stationary sea base #10 safely, ahead of time and without environmental damage, Trend reports.

The customer is Azneft.

SOCAR-AQS was established in 2007 by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Absheron Drilling Company as a joint venture rendering integrated services for drilling and well servicing.

Currently, SOCAR-AQS conducts drilling operations on platforms #7 and #11 in the shallow part of the Gunashli field, platform #10 of the Western Absheron field, platform #1 of the Umid field, and the stationary sea bases #6 in the Bulla field.

The company has been a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) since 2009.

SOCAR-AQS was assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of international standards ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and OHSAS 18001:2007 for providing comprehensive services for drilling and maintaining oil and gas wells at sea, as well as casing descent services and repair services for blowout and wellhead equipment.

In 2017, SOCAR-AQS was certified to meet the requirements of the API Spec Q2 quality management system standard for the provision of comprehensive services for drilling and servicing oil and gas wells at sea.

The company's shareholders include SOCAR, Nobel Oil Services and Absheron Drilling LLC.

