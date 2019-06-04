Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC reconstructing power supply system of Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s biggest electrical power producer Azerenerji OJSC carries out reconstruction, complex repair and rehabilitation work at electric power plants and systemically significant 220 and 110-kilovolt substations in order to improve the supply of electricity to Baku, the surrounding settlements and the country's regions, a source in the company told Trend.

A 220-kilovolt substation “Khirdalan”, the substation “Mushfig” in the Badamdar settlement, the stations in Baku and adjacent settlements, as well as seventeen 100-kilovolt substations in the Azerbaijani districts are being fully reconstructed, according to the source.

The work has already been completed at the substations “Zabrat” in Baku and “Sulfanol” in Sumgait city. The restoration work at other substations will be completed in the coming months.

The reconstruction of substations, including the replacement of transformers with more powerful ones, is necessary to prevent accidents and equipment overheating. At the same time, according to the company, the reconstruction is extremely important for redirecting the load from one substation to another, eliminating losses and, most importantly, better supply of electricity to consumers.

The source added that the substations were reinforced by more than 250 megawatt-amperes as a result of repairing transformers and their replacement with new ones, in addition to the substations reconstructed as part of the “Rehabilitation Program”.

