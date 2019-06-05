Azerbaijani oil prices down

5 June 2019 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $64.32 per barrel at Italian port of Augusta on June 3, which is $2.77 less than on May 31, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend.

On June 3, the AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $63.64 per barrel, or $2.7 less than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $60.89 per barrel on June 3, or $2.8 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $63.34 on June 3, or $2.27 less than the previous price.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 5)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika sells part of its stake in insurance company
Economy 09:50
Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC reconstructing power supply system of Baku
Oil&Gas 4 June 20:56
Azerbaijani delegation of Maritime Agency to participate in IMO Maritime Safety Committee session (PHOTO)
Business 4 June 20:26
SOCAR discloses amount of revenues from activity in foreign countries
Oil&Gas 4 June 19:12
Azerbaijan to supply syringes to foreign countries
Economy 4 June 17:40
Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency: travel companies need insurance mechanisms
Tourism 4 June 17:25
Latest
SOCAR increases revenues from oil and gas sale
Oil&Gas 10:47
Georgia sees 18% growth in number of tourists
Tourism 10:47
Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action
Other News 10:29
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes exceeds supply
Finance 10:17
U.S. hydrocarbon gas liquids production up by 13%
Oil&Gas 10:15
India is ready to further invest in Iranian Chabahar port development project
Economy 10:13
Don't try our patience, North Korea tells U.S. a year after accord
Other News 09:56
Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika sells part of its stake in insurance company
Economy 09:50
Gold coin price in Iran up by 1,500% comparing to past ten years
Economy 09:16