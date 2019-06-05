SOCAR increases revenues from oil and gas sale

5 June 2019 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The revenues of Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR from the sale of oil reached 58.5 billion manats in 2018 compared to 56.59 billion manats in 2017, Trend reports referring to the company's consolidated financial report for 2018.

According to the report, 40.1 billion manats of the total amount of revenues (24.8 billion manats in 2017) accounted for revenues from the sale of oil products, while 3.89 billion manats (3.88 billion manats in 2017) from the sale of petrochemical products.

SOCAR received revenues worth 3.19 billion manats from the sale of gas in 2018 compared to 2.67 billion manats in 2017, the report reads.

The company's other income accounted for 5.3 billion manats in 2018 compared to 4.5 billion manats in 2017.

Presently, SOCAR is the only producer of oil products in the country and it also manages more than 370 filling stations in Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 5)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR discloses amount of revenues from activity in foreign countries
Oil&Gas 4 June 19:12
SOCAR’s net profit declines, operating profit up
Business 4 June 15:19
SOCAR, Sberbank create joint venture for oil refining at Antipinsky Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 3 June 11:19
Time announced for FID on new BP-SOCAR petrochemical complex in Turkey (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 3 June 10:06
SOCAR expects to distribute 4 bcm of gas to consumers in Turkey from 2020
Oil&Gas 1 June 18:15
STAR refinery to purchase Siberian, Iraqi oil
Oil&Gas 1 June 17:56
Latest
Turkmen Ministry extends tender to produce building materials
Tenders 12:18
Foreign entrepreneurs interested in creating logistics hub in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:12
BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to jointly develop electric car components
Other News 11:45
Russian company upgrades three airports in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:31
Iran tries to solve banking problems with South Korea
Finance 11:12
Samsung Electronics to cut China phone output as market share sinks
Other News 11:06
Georgia sees 18% growth in number of tourists
Tourism 10:47
Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action
Other News 10:29
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes exceeds supply
Finance 10:17