Oil prices rise on likelihood of ongoing OPEC+ supply cuts

10 June 2019 06:00 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia said producer club OPEC and Russia were likely to keep withholding supplies, and in relief that the United States and Mexico averted a trade war that would have damaged the global economy, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $63.71 at 0017 GMT, 42 cents, or 0.7%, above Friday’s close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.43 per barrel, 44 cents, or 0.8%, above their last settlement.

Traders said crude prices were rising because of statements by OPEC’s de-facto leader Saudi Arabia on Friday saying that the group was close to agreeing extended supply cuts.

“With a production cut extension now sounding more likely than not, it should be incredibly supportive for oil prices,” said Stephen Innes, Managing Partner at Vanguard Markets.

