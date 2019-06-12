TANAP marks one year since commissioning, pumps nearly 800 mcb of gas

12 June 2019 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

In January-May 2019, Azerbaijani gas supplies from the Shah Deniz field to Turkey via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) amounted to 790 million cubic meters, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

June 12, 2019, marks a year after the commissioning of the TANAP gas pipeline, which is one of the segments of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC).

Earlier, head of SOCAR Turkiye Enenrji Zaur Gahramanov said that in 2019, gas supplies via TANAP are provided in the amount of 3 billion cubic meters, and starting from 2020, the annual volume of supplies will reach 6 billion cubic meters.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers and its an initial capacity is 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

