Azerbaijani oil prices down

25 June 2019 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $65.51 per barrel at Italian port of Augusta on June 24, which is $1.25 less than on June 21, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend.

On June 24, the AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $64.78 per barrel, which is $0.2 less compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $60.87 per barrel on June 24, which is $2.11 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $64.91 on June 24, or $1.12 less than the previous price.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 25)

