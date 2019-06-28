Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC, allies meeting

28 June 2019 04:57 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday, as investors looked to an output cut deal to be extended between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies during an upcoming meeting next week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two sides will discuss their oil policies at the meeting scheduled for July 1-2 in Vienna, and decide whether to extend the six-month-long agreement on cutting production, which they inked last December to slash 1.2 million barrels per day.

Iraq's Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said Thursday that the two sides are expected to roll over their previous deal and calls for "even more" curbs have emerged.

"The rollover at least would be at the same level because it has not been very effective, it has been effective to a certain level to minimize the glut in the market, but there are now ideas or calls for agreeing (on) even more," Ghadhban was quoted as saying by Reuters during a conference in London.

The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery increased 0.05 U.S. dollar to settle at 59.43 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for August delivery rose 0.06 dollar to close at 66.55 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Wood Mackenzie: Global oil market not as saturated as many believe
Oil&Gas 27 June 13:03
Oil prices climb amid fall in U.S. stockpiles
Oil&Gas 26 June 06:26
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 25 June 15:00
Oil prices climb as U.S.-Iran tensions mount
Other News 24 June 11:17
Oil prices climb as Middle East tensions simmer
Oil&Gas 24 June 08:22
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 17-21
Oil&Gas 22 June 12:18
Latest
Trump says to talk trade, defense with Japanese PM Abe at G20
US 05:23
Senate backs massive defense bill
US 03:34
Apple design chief Jony Ive to leave and start own firm
World 03:05
Bahrain recalls ambassador to Iraq over embassy attack: statement
Arab World 02:05
Attacks on Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib kills soldier: ministry
Turkey 01:07
Gunman wounds two at French mosque, suspect later found dead
Europe 00:11
One dead, at least 24 wounded as bombs hit buses in Iraq's Kirkuk
Arab World 27 June 23:16
Bitcoin's pullback accelerates, price breaks below $11,000
Business 27 June 22:31
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s profit exceeded forecast amount by 15 percent in 2018
Business 27 June 22:15