OPEC+ countries decide to extend oil output cut deal

2 July 2019 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

OPEC+ countries have decided to extend the oil output cut deal from 1 July 2019 to 31 March 2020, Trend reports citing OPEC.

“Reaffirming the continued commitment of the participating producing countries in the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ to a stable market, the mutual interest of producing nations, the efficient, economic, and secure supply to consumers, and a fair return on invested capital, and noting the overall improvement in market conditions and sentiment, and the return of confidence and investment to the oil industry. Accordingly, the Meeting focused their deliberations on recent oil market developments and the immediate prospects. In view of the underlying large uncertainties and its potential implications on the global oil market, the 6th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting hereby decided to extend the decision taken on voluntary production adjustments at the 5th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 07 December 2018, for an additional period of nine months from 01 July 2019 to 31 March 2020,” reads a message from OPEC.

Reportedly, the Meeting emphasized the support and commitment of all participating countries in the Declaration of Cooperation to build on the success achieved thus far, and thus endorsed the draft text of the Charter of Cooperation, a high-level voluntary commitment, to enable the continued proactive dialogue between countries in the Declaration of Cooperation at both ministerial and technical levels. “The Meeting requests all participating countries to take the draft text through their respective national process.”

The 176th Meeting of the Conference of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was held in Vienna, Austria, on 1 July 2019. In view of the current fundamentals and the consensus view on the outlook for the remainder of 2019, the Conference decided to extend the voluntary production adjustments agreed at the 175th Meeting of the OPEC Conference for an additional period of nine months from 01 July 2019 to 31 March 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OPEC and allies extend oil supply cut in bid to boost prices
Other News 16:54
OPEC has done the job, but a lot of uncertainties still remain
Oil&Gas 15:44
OPEC decision not positive for global economy?
Oil&Gas 14:34
OPEC+ agreement won't affect Kazakhstan - official
Oil&Gas 14:00
Oil prices climb as OPEC extends cuts, but demand worries persist
Other News 11:43
OPEC decision: What should US customers be worried about?
Oil&Gas 11:41
Latest
Iran's Persian Gulf Star Oil Company opens tender to buy filtration equipment
Tenders 17:54
Trump re-election effort drew $54 million in second quarter
World 17:51
Uzbek Neftegazinvest extends tender for supply of spare parts
Tenders 17:46
Sec.-Gen. of Iranian Chamber of Commerce arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:45
Pension payments of Kazakhs increase by over 13%
Finance 17:41
Export of goods by rail from Iran’s Sarakhs county doubles
Business 17:32
Expert: Iran can increase oil exports
Politics 17:26
Dutch PM Rutte hopes agreement will be reached on top EU jobs
Other News 17:25
Uzbekistan may export products of Russian chemical company
Economy 17:21