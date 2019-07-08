Azerbaijani oil prices for July 1-5

8 July 2019 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $65.61 per barrel on July 1-5, or $1.29 less than the previous week, Trend reports.

During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $66.75 per barrel, while the lowest price was $64.72 per barrel.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $61.43 per barrel, which is $0.9 less than in the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $62.31 per barrel and the lowest price was $60.52 per barrel on July 1-5.

Average price of Brent Dated was $63.8 per barrel on July 1-5 or $2.16 per barrel less than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $64.93 per barrel and the lowest price was $62.69 during the period.

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on inclusion of historical center of Sheki with Khan's Palace in UNESCO World Heritage List
Politics 12:55
Customs contributions to Azerbaijan’s state budget increase
Finance 12:41
Net profit of Azerbaijani insurance company decreases
Economy 12:37
Ambassador: fact of meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers in Washington positive
Politics 12:36
Sheki resident: I am very pleased with UNESCO’s assessment of history of Sheki
Society 12:30
Kazakhstan to develop entrepreneurship via Azerbaijan's model
Business 12:16
Latest
Uzbekistan to buy 12 transport, combat helicopters from Russia
Economy 12:58
Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on inclusion of historical center of Sheki with Khan's Palace in UNESCO World Heritage List
Politics 12:55
UK minister to apologize to Ivanka over ambassador's leaked memos
World 12:52
Customs contributions to Azerbaijan’s state budget increase
Finance 12:41
Net profit of Azerbaijani insurance company decreases
Economy 12:37
Ambassador: fact of meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers in Washington positive
Politics 12:36
Sheki resident: I am very pleased with UNESCO’s assessment of history of Sheki
Society 12:30
Warning to Iranians who purchase goods from border markets
Business 12:27
British Airways faces record $230 million fine over data theft
Other News 12:26