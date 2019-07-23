Saudi Aramco may participate in two Lukoil projects in Uzbekistan

23 July 2019 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Saudi Aramco has taken interest in joining two Lukoil projects in Uzbekistan, Kandym and Hissar, but companies have not held negotiations on this issue so far, Trend reports via TASS news agency.

"They show interest but no negotiations have been held as yet. They have not made any proposals for the time being," Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said.

Saudi Aramco expressed desire to join Kandym and Hissar projects in Uzbekistan eighteen months ago, Alekperov noted.

"No activities so far," he added.

Earlier Trend reported that the gas extraction on the projects of Lukoil in Uzbekistan is to exceed 16 billion of cubic meters a year. Lukoil is investing over $2 billion in the projects and is planning to launch exploration on new blocks.

Lukoil has conducted business in Uzbekistan under production sharing agreements made with regard to the projects of Kandym-Khauzak-Shady and Gissar. The company’s strategic partner in these projects is the National Holding Company Uzbekneftegaz.

Saudi Aramco is a Saudi Arabian national petroleum and natural gas company based in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

