SOCAR increases payments to state budget of Azerbaijan

31 July 2019 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

In the first half of 2019, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR paid more than 741.3 million manats to the state budget of Azerbaijan, Trend reports July 31.

This figure is 2.7 percent or 19.7 million manats more than in the same period of 2018.

Last year, 94 percent of the company’s revenues accounted for foreign markets, while in 2009 this figure was 34 percent. The company continues to explore opportunities for further business expansion in different segments abroad.

SOCAR is the major supplier of natural gas, oil and oil products to Georgia. The company's subsidiaries are engaged in expansion and modernization of the country’s gas distribution systems and development of filling stations under SOCAR’s brand, and they also have an oil terminal in Georgia’s Kulevi Black Sea Port, which supplies Azerbaijani oil and oil products to the world markets.

In addition to Georgia, the company is also active in Turkey, Ukraine, Romania, Switzerland and Austria.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Top 10 banks of Azerbaijan in terms of issued loans named
Economy 13:49
Reforms stimulate development of innovative entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan
Business 13:49
Azerbaijan, Turkey to cooperate in development of small and medium enterprises
Business 13:25
How many Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in June?
Tourism 13:08
Zenith Energy to spend $3.5 M for upgrading work at Azerbaijani fields
Oil&Gas 12:41
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Visa sign memorandum of understanding
Finance 12:18
Latest
UK markets watchdog: cryptoassets have 'no intrinsic value'
Europe 13:54
Top 10 banks of Azerbaijan in terms of issued loans named
Economy 13:49
Reforms stimulate development of innovative entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan
Business 13:49
Passage of foreign ships in Persian Gulf normal, says Iran
Iran 13:49
Azerbaijan, Turkey to cooperate in development of small and medium enterprises
Business 13:25
Iran to build 17 large hydroelectric power plants
Oil&Gas 13:15
How many Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in June?
Tourism 13:08
Declaration on economic cooperation to be discussed at Summit of CIS Heads of State in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:06
Revenues of wine export from Georgia to increase by 10%
Economy 13:01