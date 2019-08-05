About 700 oil workers evacuated due to strong wind in Baku and Absheron Peninsula

5 August 2019 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR has evacuated about 700 oil workers from offshore facilities in the Caspian Sea because of the strong wind in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, SOCAR told Trend on Aug. 5.

Several open-air operations have been suspended at sea, which may be unsafe for oil workers.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said that the north-west wind is expected to strengthen in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on August 5-8. The maximum wind gusts will reach 23-28 meters per second and in some places up to 30-35 meters per second on August 5.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR Energy Ukraine reveals volume of natgas sales
Oil&Gas 2 August 17:13
SOFAZ hopes for ROI for floating drilling rig after 15 years
Oil&Gas 31 July 18:38
SOCAR increases payments to state budget of Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 31 July 13:19
SOCAR: Reports about acquiring a stake in Turkish media group are not true
Oil&Gas 31 July 11:03
Caspian Drilling Company talks upgrading Satti drilling rig
Oil&Gas 30 July 18:51
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 29 July 19:45
Latest
Action plan on 7th Summit of Co-op Council of Turkic-speaking states in Baku approved
Politics 16:22
Uzbek glass factory extends tender for purchase of tin
Tenders 16:18
Kazakhstan and Jordan talk cooperation expansion
Economy 16:07
IGB to close all pending issues in September and start construction
Oil&Gas 15:58
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team ranks second at Cadet World Championship in Sofia
Society 15:52
Trump calls on U.S. lawmakers to pass gun background check law
US 15:50
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 15:39
Escalation of US – China trade dispute raises gold prices
Finance 15:24
EU Commission warns of significant disruption from hard Brexit
Europe 15:19