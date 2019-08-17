Russian company talks supplies of equipment to Uzbek plant (Exclusive)

17 August 2019 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 17

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

Uzbekistan will receive high-quality equipment with a high degree of reliability at a competitive price, a representative of the Russian OJSC Volgogradneftemash told Trend in an interview.

Recently, Trend reported that Volgogradneftemash will supply equipment for an air separation unit to one of the processing plants in Uzbekistan.

"We will deliver three oxygen receivers with a diameter of 3 m, a length of 22 m and a total weight of almost 400 tons that will operate under high pressure to the Uzbek plant," the representative said.

He added that the wall thickness of the enclosures of the apparatus is 70 mm. The equipment is made of domestic steel in accordance with the requirements of Russian standards and technical regulations of the Customs Union.

"In accordance with the contract, we can’t say which of the factories of Uzbekistan will receive our company’s products," the representative stated.

Volgogradneftemash OJSC is the largest Russian manufacturer of technological equipment for the gas, oil and petrochemical industries.

The main types of products are reactors, coke oven chambers, columns, separators, tanks, shell-and-tube heat exchangers, oil pumps, devices for starting and receiving chambers for cleaning and diagnostic tools and pipeline fittings.

Almost all gas producing, gas transporting and oil and gas processing enterprises of Russia and the CIS countries are equipped with the equipment manufactured by OJSC Volgogradneftemash.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for purchase of pipes
Tenders 15:01
Uzbekistan Airways opens tender to buy electrical goods
Tenders 14:04
CPC to expand capacity to over 80 million tons of oil
Oil&Gas 13:12
Uzbekistan Airways buys spare parts for tankers via tender
Tenders 13:08
Russian Kamchatka shows interest in import of Uzbek fruits, vegetables
Economy 12:25
Uzbek Samarkand region to implement 22 projects in agricultural sector
Economy 11:56
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 12-16
Oil&Gas 15:22
Current account deficit of Georgia to narrow
Economy 15:18
Kazakhstan and Latvia significantly increase mutual trade (Exclusive)
Economy 15:14
Turkmenistan to put state property for auction
Economy 15:02
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for purchase of pipes
Tenders 15:01
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 14:56
Iran's public companies obligated to offer oil products at energy exchange
Oil&Gas 14:55
Iran provides necessary conditions for gas offering at energy exchange
Oil&Gas 14:43
Yemeni Houthis claim attack on Saudi oilfield
Arab World 14:42