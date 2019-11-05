SOCAR to build new sites at Oil Rocks

5 November 2019 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

It is planned to build five new production sites at the Oil Rocks in the coming years, Ibrahim Ahmadov, spokesman of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR, told Trend during a media tour on the 70th anniversary of the Oil Rocks.

According to Ahmadov, it is planned to drill 60-70 production wells at these sites.

About 2,000 wells have been drilled at Oil Rocks since their discovery and 333 production sites installed.

Preparatory work for drilling the first exploratory well at the Oil Rocks began in June 1949.

