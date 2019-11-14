Kazakh president orders to build gas distribution networks in country's Akmola region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev has ordered to construct gas distribution networks in Akmola region’s Arshaly and Tselinograd settlements of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

Tokayev made the statement during a working visit to Akmola region, where he will hold a number of meetings with regional authorities and will visit a number of industrial facilities.

As noted by Tokayev, the Saryarka pipeline was constructed at a great speed; however, the work in settlements was not implemented.

“Distribution networks are not ready. Due to the local akimats (administrative centers) being slow, citizens will not be timely supplied with gas. The documentation for construction of distribution network in settlements has not been received yet,” the president said.

In this regard, Tokayev ordered corresponding authorities to take necessary measures.

“I order the government in cooperation with local akimats to provide for construction of gas distribution networks in Arshaly and Tselinograd settlements over the period of 2020-2021,” the president said.

The project for construction of a Saryarka pipeline begings in country’s Kyzylorda, moves through Zheskazgan, Karaganda, Temiratau cities and reached the capital, Nur-Sultan. The main pipeline is 1,061 kilometers long and its welding is 10 percent finished as of now. Is it planned to be commissioned in December of this year.

