Kazakh president orders to build gas distribution networks in country's Akmola region

14 November 2019 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev has ordered to construct gas distribution networks in Akmola region’s Arshaly and Tselinograd settlements of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

Tokayev made the statement during a working visit to Akmola region, where he will hold a number of meetings with regional authorities and will visit a number of industrial facilities.

As noted by Tokayev, the Saryarka pipeline was constructed at a great speed; however, the work in settlements was not implemented.

“Distribution networks are not ready. Due to the local akimats (administrative centers) being slow, citizens will not be timely supplied with gas. The documentation for construction of distribution network in settlements has not been received yet,” the president said.

In this regard, Tokayev ordered corresponding authorities to take necessary measures.

“I order the government in cooperation with local akimats to provide for construction of gas distribution networks in Arshaly and Tselinograd settlements over the period of 2020-2021,” the president said.

The project for construction of a Saryarka pipeline begings in country’s Kyzylorda, moves through Zheskazgan, Karaganda, Temiratau cities and reached the capital, Nur-Sultan. The main pipeline is 1,061 kilometers long and its welding is 10 percent finished as of now. Is it planned to be commissioned in December of this year.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
IMF: Kazakhstan shows continued growth in non-oil sector
Business 14:39
Kazakhstan’s Aktau sea port announces tender to buy filters
Tenders 13:39
Number of cars operating on diesel up in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 13:11
Kazakhstan's trade turnover within EAEU down
Business 12:47
Leading Asian venture fund to invest in Kazakhstan's startups (Exclusive)
Business 11:50
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of electric motors yet again
Tenders 10:41
Latest
Demand for OPEC crude to decline in 2019
Oil&Gas 16:57
OPEC ups oil output in October
Oil&Gas 16:53
Minister: Number of taxpayers up by over 10% in Azerbaijan
Finance 16:53
MP: Religious figures to know more about Azerbaijan thanks to 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders
Politics 16:50
OPEC expects Azerbaijan’s oil supply to decline in 2019
Oil&Gas 16:31
UK shoppers buy less, adding to slowdown signs for economy
Europe 16:06
Qatar Airways signs $4 billion CFM engine order
Arab World 16:00
Georgian PM appoints new business ombudsman
Georgia 15:51
Political analyst: Armenia not ready for constructive negotiations
Armenia 15:40