Southern Gas Corridor will help Europe to diversify its gas supplies: Mark W. Menezes

22 November 2019 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Southern Gas Corridor will help Europe to diversify its gas supplies, said Mark W. Menezes, Under Secretary of Energy, United States Department of Energy, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the “Contract of the Century: Building on 25 Years of Success” forum held on November 21 in Washington.

“The completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will deliver gas from Azerbaijan to European markets. Southern Gas Corridor will help Southern and Central Europe to diversify its gas supplies with 10 billion cubic meters per year from Azerbaijan and Caspian region as soon as next year. It will also help ensure energy security and economic independence of Azerbaijan and other nations in the Caspian region,” he said.

Menezes noted that over the last 25 years, Azerbaijan’s strategic importance has become clear as a reliable partner, as an active contributor to regional security.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP’s Phase 0 was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border. It is planned to open the Phase 1 of TANAP on Nov.30.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s major insurance company exceeds forecast on premiums by 7%
Finance 13:42
Energy minister: US always renders support for Azerbaijan’s energy initiatives
Oil&Gas 13:38
Global Terrorism Index: Uzbekistan one of safest countries in the world
Business 13:23
US undersecretary for Energy: Contract of the Century bolstered global energy security immeasurably
Oil&Gas 11:42
Mayor's offices of Azerbaijan’s Baku and Iran’s Tabriz to sign agreement
Business 10:58
Cekuta: Contract of the Century to be basis for future agreements moving Azerbaijan’s energy resources to West
Oil&Gas 10:46
Latest
Azerbaijan’s major insurance company exceeds forecast on premiums by 7%
Finance 13:42
Energy minister: US always renders support for Azerbaijan’s energy initiatives
Oil&Gas 13:38
Snam expects net profit up to around 1,100 million euros in 2020
Oil&Gas 13:30
Global Terrorism Index: Uzbekistan one of safest countries in the world
Business 13:23
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 13:23
Uzbekistan reduces natural gas production
Oil&Gas 13:12
EY Azerbaijan updates clients in Baku on IFRS changes (PHOTO)
Society 13:05
Kazakhstan considers Switzerland one of most important partners in Europe
Business 13:04
Uzbekistan’s aluminum company to increase production in 2020
Business 12:51