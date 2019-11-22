Eni inaugurates first solar project in Pakistan

22 November 2019 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Italy’s Eni, through its subsidiary Eni New Energy Pakistan, has inaugurated the Bhit Photovoltaic Plant, Eni’s first solar project in Pakistan, Trend reports citing the company.

The plant, built in proximity to the Bhit Gas Plant, aims at supporting the upstream operations by providing green energy in an off-grid configuration.

The Bhit Photovoltaic Plant has a 10MW peak capacity and is expected to produce approximately 20GWh (Gigawatt hours) annually.

The output energy will be used on site, reducing gas consumption and avoiding around 144,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions during plant life. The photovoltaic plant works in full synergy with the existing power generation system of Bhit gas treatment plant, optimising operational costs with the shut down one of the existing gas turbines.

Exploiting all the synergies in place with its presence, Eni has achieved a short time-to-market, with a start-up reached only 6 months after the Final Investment Decision (FID).

Bhit Photovoltaic Plant, while adding extra value to the traditional operations held in Pakistan, confirms Eni’s commitment towards a low-carbon scenario in which renewable energy plays a pivotal role and is fully integrated in the energy mix.

Eni has been present in Pakistan since 2000 and operates in the Upstream sector, where the main permits in the country are Bhit/Badhra (Eni operator with a 40 percent interest), Kadanwari (Eni operator with 18.42 percent interest), Latif (Eni 33.3 percent), Sawan (Eni 23.68 percent), Zamzama (Eni 17.75 percent) and Miano (Eni 15.16 percent). Eni is the Operator of three offshore blocks and is also active in the Midstream sector.

Eni is an Italian company with a worldwide presence. It is one of the global oil and gas super-players – operating in 71 countries worldwide and employing around 33,000 people.

