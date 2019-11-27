SOCAR Carbamide: Urea production can reach 650,000 tons in 2020

27 November 2019 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

SOCAR Carbamide Plant is expected to operate at full capacity in the first half of December 2019, the plant's Director Khayal Jafarov told reporters on the sidelines of an international conference on the role of the Paris Agreement on climate and environmental change in Baku Nov. 27, Trend reports.

The director noted that the volume of urea production by Dec. 1 will be about 125,000-130,000 tons, while exports will reach 100,000 tons.

"The average monthly urea production is about 50,000 tons, which is about 2,000 tons per day," Jafarov said.

Jafarov noted that next year, the urea production could reach about 600,000-650,000 tons, while export volumes will rise up to 500,000 - 550,000 tons.

"At the moment, the urea market has somewhat deteriorated. Typically, peak prices in the markets occur in the summer, before the sowing season, or in winter. In January-February, prices are expected to go up. The urea market is like spot; it dictates prices. One cannot talk about a stable fixed price," Jafarov added.

The international conference organized by SOCAR is taking place in Baku on Nov. 27. The role of the Paris Agreement in climate and environmental change is theme of this event. SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Sultanov and other officials are taking part in the event.

