Completion of TANAP construction - very significant event for Azerbaijan, Turkey & Europe

28 November 2019 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The completion of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) is a very significant event for Azerbaijan, Turkey and Europe, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told reporters on the sidelines of the event dedicated to the opening of the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Baku, Trend reports.

"The opening ceremony of TANAP-Europe connection will be held on November 30 in Ipsala. This means that the construction of TANAP is fully completed and Azerbaijani gas reaches Europe. This is a very significant event for Azerbaijan, Turkey and Europe," the ambassador said.

"We have always said that Azerbaijan will make a great contribution to ensuring the energy security of Europe thanks to TANAP and the Southern Gas Corridor as a whole. This is already a reality," Ozoral added.

In his words, the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is nearing completion, and next year Europe will receive another important alternative source of gas.

The opening ceremony of TANAP-Europe connection will be held in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey, on Nov. 30, 2019.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Georgian-Turkish border-Eskishehir section took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018, as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

