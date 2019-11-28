Article about Baku Higher Oil School published on website of UN Institute for Training & Research (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

An extensive article on cooperation between the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) has been published on the website of UNITAR.

Among other things, the article says that within the framework of the project “Development of Human Capital in Oil and Gas Industry of Nigeria”, seven Nigerian students are studying for a bachelor's degree in one of the most prestigious universities in Azerbaijan, the Baku Higher Oil School, from 2019 to 2023 academic years.

The article also says that these students will study at the BHOS for a bachelor’s degree in oil and gas engineering for 4 years, gain theoretical and practical knowledge in the learning process, receive a Higher Education Diploma after collecting necessary credits, and work in the oil sector of Nigeria as highly qualified specialists.

“The BHOS occupies a leading place among Azerbaijan’s universities in the training of highly qualified engineering personnel. By organizing internships for students at transnational and international energy companies, including all SOCAR branches and enterprises, as well as assisting students in gaining the necessary professional experience, BHOS helps them become world-class professionals”.

Particular attention is paid in the article to the support provided for the implementation of the unique 4-year educational plan incorporating theoretical and practical skills teaching methods, which comes as a logical result of the significant efforts made by the Government of Nigeria to create an intelligent workforce for the oil and gas industry.

“The implementation of this integrated system will allow Nigerian students to receive quality higher education in the oil and gas sector in accordance with current labor market requirements.”

Note that on June 19, 2018, the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Geneva, Switzerland. The document was signed by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and UN Assistant Secretary-General, Executive Director of UNITAR Nikhil Seth.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news