Minister: Azerbaijan fully ready for natural gas transportation

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, speaking at the 5th Summit of Heads of States and Governments of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), spoke about the observed trends in the global gas market and the gas export projects being implemented by Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.

Shahbazov said that in recent years, the growth of demand for natural gas, as a source of relatively green energy in the world, not only ensures the implementation of new projects and the development of the gas industry, but also enhances the diversification of sources and transportation routes.

The minister also touched upon the issue of the expected impact of biogas energy (biomethane and hydrogen) on natural gas in the future, actualized by calls for zero emissions. The GECF assessed these development trends as a platform that helps countries producing and exporting gas to take them into account in their energy policy courses and find joint solutions, Shahbazov said.

The minister also spoke about projects ensuring Azerbaijan’s transformation into a country exporting gas due to demand for its import, and serving the energy security.

Shahbazov emphasized the regional and global importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project that is nearing completion.

“Azerbaijan, which plays an important role in the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, is fully prepared for the transportation of natural gas to Europe,” the minister said. “Natural gas from a new source, the Caspian Sea, will be delivered for the first time to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor in the second half of 2020.”

“The fact that a country that doesn’t have access to the open seas, with another global project is involved in the creation of an energy map of the world is the result of consistent and long-term energy policy conducted under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” Shahbazov noted. “This policy is based on ensuring the interests of all parties and creating mutually beneficial global cooperation environment.”

During the summit, Shahbazov met with GECF Secretary General Yury Sentyurin, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak and Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla.

The meeting participants discussed the current situation in the global oil and gas market and issues of bilateral cooperation.

