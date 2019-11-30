TANAP from very beginning has been priority for Turkey - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project from the very beginning has been a priority for Turkey and Azerbaijan, a source in the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources told Trend Nov. 29.

It was noted that TANAP will ensure Europe’s energy security.

"TANAP is important not only for Turkey and Azerbaijan, but also for Europe, because thanks to this project, natural gas from the Caspian basin will enter European markets for the first time," the ministry said.

The opening ceremony of TANAP-Europe connection will be held in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey, on Nov. 30, 2019.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Georgian-Turkish border-Eskishehir section took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018, as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news