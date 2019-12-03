SOCAR appoints new vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

A new vice president of the Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR has been appointed, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR, told Trend.

Ibrahim Ahmadov noted that according to the relevant decree of the President Ilham Aliyev, the Director General of SOCAR's Azneft Production PU Dashgin Isgandarov has been appointed vice president of SOCAR for oil and gas transportation and gas facilities.

Earlier the position of SOCAR vice president for oil and gas transportation and gas facilities was held by Rahman Gurbanov.

