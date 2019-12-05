Commissioner: Europe should boost its external energy relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.5

Europe should step up the way it conducts the external energy relations, said Kadri Simson, Commissioner in charge of Energy at the Energy Council in Brussels, Trend reports citing the European Commission.

“There is no better test case for our ambition to be a geopolitical Commission than the energy field. The EU accounts for only 9 percent of the global emissions. If we do not bring our strategic partners with us, our isolated effort will be in vain. Moreover, energy is one of the most traded commodities for the EU. Thus, we should step up the way we conduct our external energy relations. I intend to develop a green agenda for the Western Balkans and place a greater emphasis on cooperation with Africa, in particular our Southern Neighbourhood,” she said.

Simson pointed out that achieving ambitious targets is impossible without proper tools.

“National Energy and Climate Plans allow us to map the way towards our 2030 targets all together.”

Referring to the Commission’s comprehensive plan to reduce emissions towards 55 percent in a reasonable way by 2030, the commissioner noted that energy will play a key role in this, in particular through more energy efficiency and renewable energy.

