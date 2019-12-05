Georgia's ministry forecasts electricity consumption, import decrease

5 December 2019 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Will fuel price rise in Georgia? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:19
Wine export from Georgia increases
Business 13:16
Nepal interested in Georgia’s energy infrastructure
Oil&Gas 4 December 19:22
Georgian company to open natural juice production plant
Business 4 December 18:53
Georgia to benefit from construction of gas collector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 4 December 18:44
Number of visitors from Thailand to Georgia increases significantly
Tourism 4 December 18:35
Latest
Tax accounting in Uzbekistan to become more independent
Finance 14:21
Will fuel price rise in Georgia? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:19
Construction company talks on commissioning big housing estate in Baku
Construction 14:11
Number of vehicles used in Turkey up
Turkey 14:07
Kazakh president approves republican budget for 2020-2022
Kazakhstan 14:05
Introduction of tax benefits for tourism development expected in Azerbaijan
Tourism 14:02
Deposit campaign of Azerbaijan's AtaBank continuing
Society 14:00
Miroslav Lajčák: Real risk of escalation remains in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:42
Russian energy minister wants to continue cooperation with Saudi
Russia 13:34