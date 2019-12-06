Turkmenistan restores electricity supply to Uzbekistan

6 December 2019 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

From December 1, Turkmenistan began to supply electricity to Uzbekistan, but on December 4, supplies were unexpectedly cut off, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s National Electric Networks.

At 10:53 (GMT+3), an emergency shutdown occurred on a 500 kV overhead line connecting the Serdar (Turkmenistan) and Karakul (Uzbekistan) substations.

To identify and eliminate the emergency, teams of regional branches of the Turkmenistan’s Turkmenenergo corporation were sent.

It turned out that the cause of the malfunction was a wire break near the border. The line was repaired by Uzbek power engineers, and on December 5 at 16:23 (GMT +3) the import of electricity from Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan was completely restored.

From December 1, Uzbekistan began importing electricity from Turkmenistan. The volume of electricity imported from Turkmenistan daily is approximately 15 million kilowatt hours.

On December 1, 2019, 14.9 million kW/h of electricity was imported from Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan, and on December 2, 15.4 million kW / h.

It should be noted that energy supplies are carried out in accordance with the schedule and volumes approved by the agreement between National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan JSC and Turkmenenergo State Corporation for the import of electricity for the 2019-2020 winter period.

