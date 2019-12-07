Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition - great opportunity for downstream oil companies

7 December 2019 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.7

Trend:

Engineering, production, export, construction of equipment, banking and insurance sectors will be presented by the private sector at the first Iran Downstream Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference, Chairman of the Policy Council of Iran Downstream Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference said.

We are pleased that the private sector will attend the exhibition, Mohammad Nasseri said at the press conference on Dec. 7, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The Ministry of Oil has been a major supporter of domestic production for many years,” Nasseri added. “We hope that the exhibition will enhance cooperation between domestic producers.”

The chairman noted that Iranian products can enter international market.

"The International Oil Exhibition space is small, so we do not have the opportunity to present the private sector properly," Nasseri said. "At the same time, one of the reasons for holding the Iran Downstream Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference is to create an opportunity for the private sector."

In his words, this exhibition will be also a good opportunity to present the capabilities of downstream oil industry.

The first Iran Downstream Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference will take place in Iran on February 2-5 next year. This exhibition is the place where Iran’s refiners and petrochemical producers can discuss and find solutions to address the industry’s growth and technical challenges.

