Shell reveals expected cash capex for full year 2019

20 December 2019 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Shell forecasts oil production volumes for 4Q2019
Oil&Gas 14:30
Shell announces forecasted oil products sales for 4Q 2019
Oil&Gas 14:14
Shell companies paid over $10B in corporate income tax
Oil&Gas 17 December 12:41
Shell replaces its $8.84 billion revolving credit facility
Oil&Gas 13 December 15:50
Fate of Kazakhstan's Khazar field hangs in the balance
Oil&Gas 4 November 15:12
BP sees slight decrease in organic capex
Oil&Gas 29 October 17:35
Latest
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy sums up results of activities in 2019 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:31
Turkey increases motor car exports to Georgia
Business 15:26
Japan PM asks Iran's Rouhani to stick to nuclear deal
Other News 15:20
S.Korean companies set up lab in Uzbekistan to identify defects in oil, gas industry
Oil&Gas 15:13
Epsilon receives flow rate of 700,000 cm of gas at new well in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 15:10
S&P Global Platts: Southern Gas Corridor to help Europe reduce coal generation
Oil&Gas 15:01
S&P Global Platts reveals forecasts for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion
Oil&Gas 14:55
Azerbaijani citizens mostly visited Iran this year
Tourism 14:49
Number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan grows 11%
Tourism 14:40