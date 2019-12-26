Gas production from platform 14B of Iran’s South Pars field begins

26 December 2019 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Goods worth nearly $300M exported via customs in Iran’s Fars province
Business 19:23
Iran's energy minister: 171 projects being implemented in Gilan province
Business 19:22
Iran discloses funds allocated for implementation of power, water projects in Gilan province
Business 18:24
260,000 barrels of diesel sold at Iranian Energy Exchange
Oil&Gas 18:02
Sales of Iran’s Khorasan Petrochemical Company amount to over $250M
Oil&Gas 17:17
Iranian fighter jet crashes near border with Azerbaijan
Society 16:22
Latest
Turkmenistan conducting geophysical surveys in western Balkan province
Oil&Gas 20:10
Turkmenistan expanding trade with neighboring countries
Business 20:04
Compulsory medical insurance premiums in Azerbaijan to be deducted from salaries
Society 19:32
Prices for commercial properties, land plots rise in Baku
Finance 19:28
Goods worth nearly $300M exported via customs in Iran’s Fars province
Business 19:23
Iran's energy minister: 171 projects being implemented in Gilan province
Business 19:22
President Ilham Aliyev: Leading int’l sports organizations acknowledge Azerbaijan as sports country
Politics 19:11
President Ilham Aliyev: Sport being promoted in Azerbaijan, number of young people interested in doing sports growing sharply
Politics 19:00
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC to buy spare parts via tender
Tenders 18:55