KKR, AIMCo to buy 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink Pipeline

26 December 2019 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

KKR, a leading global investment firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire, alongside Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), a 65 percent equity interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project (Coastal GasLink or the Project) from TC Energy Corporation, Trend reports citing KKR.

Coastal GasLink involves the estimated CAD $6.6 billion construction of 670 kilometers (416 miles) of natural gas pipeline and associated facilities. Once completed, the pipeline will have an initial capacity of 2.1 billion cubic feet per day and connect abundant Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin natural gas supply from the Dawson Creek, B.C. area to the LNG Canada liquefaction and export facility being constructed in Kitimat, B.C. By displacing coal and diesel-fueled generation with cleaner burning natural gas, LNG Canada expects to reduce global GHG emissions by up to 60-90 million tonnes per year, equivalent to 20-40 coal plants being shut down.

All necessary regulatory permits have been received for the project and construction activities have commenced. Coastal GasLink is backed by 25 year Transportation Service Agreements with the five LNG Canada owners.

KKR is making the investment primarily through a separately managed infrastructure account in partnership with the National Pension Service of Korea (NPS).

HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc. and TD Securities Inc. are serving as financial advisors to KKR, and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP is acting as KKR’s legal counsel.



