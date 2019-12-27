Greek DEPA to acquire 20% stake in GASTRADE’s equity

27 December 2019 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Greek natural gas supply company DEPA’s Board of Directors approved the acquisition of a 20 percent stake in GASTRADE’s equity, which is the company developing the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) project in Alexandroupolis, Trend reports citing DEPA.

The typical conclusion of the transaction for the participation of DEPA to the equity of GASTRADE is subject to the approval of the Hellenic Competition Committee. According to the project’s timeframe, the Final Investment Decision is expected to be taken during the 3rd quarter of 2020 and it is expected to start operation in September 2022.

Prior to the conclusion of the agreement, DEPA proceeded with the update of the detailed Financial, Tax, Legal and Regulatory Due Diligence as well as to the Fair Value Valuation of Gastrade.

Through the participation to the equity of GASTRADE, DEPA assumes an active role to the implementation of the project.

“Northern Greece FSRU is a major pillar of the energy strategy implemented by the Greek government and a project of great significance on national and EU level. The project is part of European Union’s policy for Central and South Eastern Europe (CESEC) energy connectivity to the National Natural Gas System, through the development of the Vertical Corridor, and is included in the updated list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI),” said the company.

“The Terminal significantly upgrades Greece’s geopolitical position as an energy gateway to South-eastern Europe and a regional energy hub. This project is supplementary to the IGB pipeline, interconnecting the Greek market with the markets of Central Europe and Ukraine, thus contributing decisively to the diversification of supply sources and energy security of both Greece and Europe.”

The Terminal consists of i) the FSRU (Floating Storage Regasification Unit) with a storage capacity of up to 170,000 bcm of LNG and daily regasification capacity of 22.7 million bcm (8.3 billion bcm annually), that will be anchored at a distance of 10 km offshore Alexandroupolis and ii) a 28km long pipeline system (a 24km subsea pipeline and a 4km onshore pipeline).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Milestones achieved in Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria project in 2019
Oil&Gas 23 December 14:30
Greece to shortlist investors for its biggest airport next month
Europe 19 December 10:26
Greek parliament approves 2020 budget, projects stronger growth
Europe 19 December 02:58
Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Greek, Moldovan ambassadors (PHOTO)
Politics 18 December 18:33
TAP: Over 99% of pipes already in ground between Greece, Albania, Italy
Oil&Gas 18 December 14:53
IGB seeking consultant for environmental and social monitoring
Oil&Gas 16 December 10:12
Latest
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Kazakh counterpart
Politics 11:40
Saipem secures new contracts, extensions worth $1.7B
Oil&Gas 11:34
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank reduces commission on money withdrawal via ATMs
Finance 11:28
Zenith Energy inks agreement to buy 80% interest in Anglo African Oil & Gas plc subsidiary
Oil&Gas 11:26
Uzbekistan's foreign debt up in 2019
Business 11:17
Rescue operations completed at Bek Air plane crash site in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Kazakhstan 11:11
Iran's budget draft forecasts oil sale despite US sanctions
Business 11:03
Oil hits three-month highs as strong U.S. consumer spending underpins growth hopes
Oil&Gas 10:54
Aircraft flying from London to Islamabad makes emergency landing at Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport
Transport 10:52