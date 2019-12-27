New appointment at Azerbaijan’s Azneft Production Union

27 December 2019 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic SOCAR has appointed a new director general of the Azneft Production Union, Trend reports referring to the union's message.

Shahmar Huseynov became new director general of Azneft Production Union. Before this position, he served as head of the Absheronneft Oil and Gas Production Department.

"During his activity in this position, Huseynov was distinguished by high organizational skills and professionalism,” the message said. “Thanks to his efforts, the Absheronneft Oil and Gas Production Department achieved high results in oil and gas production, which had a positive impact on the work of the production union as a whole.”

Huseynov replaced Dashgin Iskandarov, who was appointed SOCAR vice president for oil and gas transportation and gas facilities on December 3, 2019.

