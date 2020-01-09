ACG achieves the 500 millionth tonne production milestone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.9

By Leman Zeynalova -Trend:

BP, the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field has announced on behalf of its partners in the ACG project – SOCAR, Chevron, INPEX, Equinor, ExxonMobil, TPAO, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) – that on 26 December 2019 the field produced the 500 millionth tonne of oil.

”The half a billion tonnes of oil produced from ACG since 1997 have been transported primarily via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Western Route Export pipelines from the Sangachal terminal near Baku across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to the world markets,” said the company.

Gary Jones, BP Regional President Azerbaijan Georgia Turkey said that this milestone is a great contribution to the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the “Contract of the Century” which is a landmark event in Azerbaijan’s new history.

“We as operator are proud to have achieved this production milestone in the historical year for the country and for all partners in ACG. I would like to congratulate all people who have contributed to this achievement and thank our operations team for their continual commitment to safety and reliable operations,” he added.

Jones noted that ACG is a great field.

“As well as achieving this major production milestone, delivering huge profit to the country and to its shareholders and opening major sustainable development opportunities in local communities, ACG has turned the Caspian into one of the leading energy producing areas and technologically most advanced oil and gas development regions of the world. As operator we will continue to work closely with the government, SOCAR and other partners to ensure ACG’s contribution to the country for the next three decades,” he said.

