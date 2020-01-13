Russia buys polyethylene in Turkmenistan

13 January 2020 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen president instructs to speed up privatization process
Business 11:29
Putin, Macron call on all parties in Iran to show restraint - Kremlin
Russia 01:49
Turkmenistan creates Interdepartmental Commission to develop digital economy
ICT 12 January 15:11
Which country is Uzbekistan's largest lender?
Business 11 January 12:27
Turkmen oil refinery opens tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 11 January 11:59
Pakistan interested in expanding business ties with Turkmenistan
Business 10 January 17:42
Latest
Turkmen president instructs to speed up privatization process
Business 11:29
Monthly turnover on stock market at Baku Stock Exchange decreases
Finance 11:28
Zenith Energy inks important agreement with Anglo African Oil & Gas plc
Oil&Gas 11:28
Turkish Airlines discloses passenger transportation figures for 2019
Turkey 11:22
International Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition set up
Oil&Gas 11:19
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 13
Business 10:51
Turkmenistan's refinery opens tender to buy special vehicles
Tenders 10:44
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 10
Oil&Gas 10:32
Azerbaijani oil prices for Jan. 6-10
Oil&Gas 10:31