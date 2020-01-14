Planned work for project on Azerbaijani gas supply to Bulgaria disclosed

14 January 2020 08:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Greek AVAX SA, which is the contactor for design, procurement and construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), envisaging transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria, will prevent any delays in the project’s implementation, Trend reports with reference to Bulgarian Energy Ministry.

Reportedly, the progress in IGB’s construction was discussed with participation of Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and representatives of ICGB AD project company and AVAX SA.

AVAX SA assured that the interconnector’s construction is carried out in accordance with the highest standards and will meet the deadlines set in the contract.

"By the end of January 2020, the construction of temporary camps and facilities at each work site along the entire pipeline route on the Bulgarian and Greek territories should be completed," said AVAX SA.

The contractor said it is developing a plan for the gradual delivery of pipes in accordance with the linear construction schedule and sets aside temporary areas for their storage.

Minister Petkova noted that IGB is a strategic project not only for Greece and Bulgaria, but for the whole Southeast Europe.

She noted that the project that will enable real diversification of gas supply sources and called for maximum mobilization to ensure timely completion of the project.

Petkova said the Ministry of Energy is ready to assist in the completion of the project on time, in synergy with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria project envisages a two-stage development.

In the first stage, the pipeline capacity will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.7 billion cubic meters will be offered for the long-term market, the remaining share of 0.3 billion cubic meters in the short term.

In a second phase, also depending on the evolution of the market, the capacity of the pipeline can be increased to 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas thanks to the addition of a compression station: 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas 0.5 billion cubic meters of short-term gas will be offered for long-term products.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Historian: January pogroms in Baku committed by Armenian nationalists at behest of Soviet Union's leadership
Politics 13 January 22:22
Azerbaijani company implementing construction project in Central Asia
Construction 13 January 20:57
Azerbaijan assists entrepreneurs to enter local and foreign markets
Economy 13 January 20:55
Most part of Baku-Guba-Russia highway to be constructed this year
Society 13 January 20:09
Russia’s cars among best selling cars in Azerbaijan
Finance 13 January 19:56
Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected Croatian president
Politics 13 January 18:58
Latest
Azerbaijan's first acceleration program for startups implemented
ICT 09:54
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Jan. 13-14
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Oil prices rise ahead of trade deal, likely stock draw
Oil&Gas 09:41
Nissan says not considering dissolving alliance with Renault
Other News 09:40
China's 2019 annual crude imports set record for 17th year
China 09:38
Epsilon increases daily production of another well in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:27
Angola aspires to become third largest diamond producer
Other News 07:57
For sale: manager of Australian bushfires app
Other News 07:04
U.S., Japan, EU to meet on China ahead of Wednesday trade deal signing
US 06:01