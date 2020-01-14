Planned work for project on Azerbaijani gas supply to Bulgaria disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.14

Greek AVAX SA, which is the contactor for design, procurement and construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), envisaging transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria, will prevent any delays in the project’s implementation, Trend reports with reference to Bulgarian Energy Ministry.

Reportedly, the progress in IGB’s construction was discussed with participation of Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and representatives of ICGB AD project company and AVAX SA.

AVAX SA assured that the interconnector’s construction is carried out in accordance with the highest standards and will meet the deadlines set in the contract.

"By the end of January 2020, the construction of temporary camps and facilities at each work site along the entire pipeline route on the Bulgarian and Greek territories should be completed," said AVAX SA.

The contractor said it is developing a plan for the gradual delivery of pipes in accordance with the linear construction schedule and sets aside temporary areas for their storage.

Minister Petkova noted that IGB is a strategic project not only for Greece and Bulgaria, but for the whole Southeast Europe.

She noted that the project that will enable real diversification of gas supply sources and called for maximum mobilization to ensure timely completion of the project.

Petkova said the Ministry of Energy is ready to assist in the completion of the project on time, in synergy with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria project envisages a two-stage development.

In the first stage, the pipeline capacity will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.7 billion cubic meters will be offered for the long-term market, the remaining share of 0.3 billion cubic meters in the short term.

In a second phase, also depending on the evolution of the market, the capacity of the pipeline can be increased to 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas thanks to the addition of a compression station: 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas 0.5 billion cubic meters of short-term gas will be offered for long-term products.

