Kazakhstan talks China Oil HBP Science's involvement with Kashagan field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.15

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The information that China Oil HBP Science & Technology company will take part in construction of a gas processing plant at Kazakhstan’s Kashagan field is not true, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy.

“Currently all issues relating to the project are at the stage of a review and thus no agreements were made as of yet. The preparations for construction of the gas processing plant are in the full swing,” the ministry said.

The plant will allow to process 1 billion cubic meters of gas from Kashagan field. The project for construction of the plant is being implemented within the framework of national program for gas processing instead of burning and reverse injecting,” the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the design documentation for the project is currently being developed. Due to the technical complexity of the project equipment manufactured by various companies is required.

“Following the project passing, the state expertise and alignment of all conditions the project will be implemented, i.e plant will be constructed, equipment supplier will be selected and so on,” the ministry said.

Previously, Chinese Yicai Global news agency reported that China Oil HBP Science & Technology, which offers oilfield services will implement a gas processing plant project at Kazakhstan’s Kashgan oil field. The source said the cost of the project’s implementation is expected to be $242 million, whereas plant’s annual capacity will be 1 billion cubic meters.

The Kashagan field is one of three largest oil fields located in the northern part of the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. Its recoverable reserves reach approximately 9-13 billion barrels (1-2 billion tons) of oil.

The first commercial oil production started at Kashagan in 2016. The project operator North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) shipped the first million tons of oil for export in early 2017. NCOC has reached a record breaking volume of oil extraction at the field (390,000-400,000 barrels a day) in 2019.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news