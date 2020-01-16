Total reveals date of commissioning Absheron gas field's development project

16 January 2020 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Total plans to expand its activities in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:04
Absheron gas field: Well completion equipment to be installed soon
Oil&Gas 11 September 2019 12:39
Over 40% of construction work in Georgia located in Tbilisi
Business 30 July 2019 14:37
Azerbaijani company talks participation in reconstruction of oil refinery in Baku
Business 4 April 2019 10:09
State agency of Turkey to attract foreign contractors via tender
Turkey 16 November 2018 10:41
Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Salyan district
Politics 3 October 2018 11:55
Latest
Minister: Population's income in Azerbaijan exceeds average annual inflation
Business 12:53
Ceasefire monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops ends
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:52
Uzbekistan to attract investments from China to Tashkent's industrial sector
Business 12:51
Turkish company reveals volume of oil shipped through BTC pipeline
Oil&Gas 12:48
Economy minister: Poverty level in Azerbaijan down tenfold (PHOTO)
Economy 12:27
US Epsilon continues construction of Chigil-Mubarek gas pipeline in Uzbekistan
Construction 12:24
Kazakhstan, Russia, UAE continue co-op on Baikonur modernization
Business 12:21
CEC talks record figures on eve of Azerbaijan's upcoming parliamentary elections
Politics 12:09
Total plans to expand its activities in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:04