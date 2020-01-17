Schlumberger records growth in int’l revenues

17 January 2020 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Schlumberger reveals forecasts capex growth rate in 2020
Oil&Gas 19:31
Uzbekistan signs agreement with Schlumberger on exploration, development of fields
Oil&Gas 11 November 2019 15:22
Int'l oilfield services company begins drilling of 15 wells in Uzbek region
Oil&Gas 4 April 2019 18:16
Epsilon plans to invest over $2B in geological exploration in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 2 March 2019 09:27
Schlumberger finalizing equipment supply for project in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12 September 2017 21:17
Schlumberger to acquire majority share in Eurasia Drilling Company
Oil&Gas 21 July 2017 02:39
Latest
Schlumberger reveals forecasts capex growth rate in 2020
Oil&Gas 19:31
Caucasian Muslims Office spreads statement on 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy in Baku
Politics 19:07
Azerbaijani State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance talks co-financing mechanism
Society 18:40
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes greatly exceeds supply
Finance 18:40
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil announces tender for equipment modernization services
Tenders 18:19
Ministry of Finance, WB, IFC to manage Uzbekistan’s public debt
Business 18:16
UNESCAP: Azerbaijan – region’s leader in trade facilitation
Business 18:14
IFC looks to support Kazakhstan in economy diversification
Business 18:08
Azerbaijan’s Baku Insaat Isgele company discloses production volumes
Business 18:06