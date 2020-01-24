Oil rebounds, but markets 'twitchy' over China virus impact on demand

24 January 2020 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices edged up on Friday, helped by a decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, but were on track for to fall up to 5% for the week on worries that the China coronavirus that has killed 25 so far may spread, curbing travel, fuel demand and economic prospects, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $62.28 a barrel by 0456 GMT after falling 1.9% the previous session. For the week, Brent is down 4%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures CLc1 were 24 cents, or 0.4%, higher at $55.83 a barrel. The contract fell 2% on Thursday and is 5% lower for the week.

“(The) virulent sell-off on the ... flu scare was mollified by a timely decline in U.S. crude inventories,” said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTrader.

“Oil prices could remain on a slippery slope as traders remain incredibly twitchy about the effects the coronavirus outbreak could have on Chinese GDP and air travel more broadly,” said Innes.

The virus has infected more than 800 so far in China, with 25 dead as of Thursday, according to China’s National Health Commission. The World Health Organisation has declared the situation an emergency, but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern.

Most of the cases are in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated late last year, though cases have now been found in at least seven other countries.

Offering some support for prices was news that U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Though they failed to match analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll of a 1 million barrel drop, crude inventories did decline by 405,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 17, government data showed.

Elsewhere, refined fuel exports from India jumped in December as its slowing economy crimped domestic demand.

India’s refined fuel exports rose 24.2% in December year-on-year to 6.46 million tonnes, the fastest growth since October 2016, official data released on Thursday showed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China central bank raises limit on small bank payments amid virus outbreak
China 09:39
Ten cities of China's province of Hubei suspend transport connection over coronavirus outbreak
China 07:48
Total number of coronavirus cases in China rises to 830, 25 deaths
China 04:47
WHO says 'bit too early' to declare coronavirus a global emergency
Other News 01:05
First death outside epicentre of coronavirus outbreak confirmed in China's Hebei province
China 23 January 22:58
Kazakhstan continues Russian oil transit to China amid oil export suspension
Oil&Gas 23 January 18:19
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 23
Oil&Gas 09:53
Epsilon continues construction of pipelines in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 24
Finance 09:40
China central bank raises limit on small bank payments amid virus outbreak
China 09:39
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Jan. 23-24
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 24
Finance 09:34
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s budget determined with surplus
Oil&Gas 09:29
Second case of Wuhan coronavirus confirmed in South Korea
Other News 08:35
FM: Czech Republic eyes to boost exports, investment into Azerbaijan
Business 08:02