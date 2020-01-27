Forecast on production at Azerbaijan's Bahar-Gum Deniz block of fields revealed

27 January 2020 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
SOCAR Turkey sums up 2019 results
Oil&Gas 24 January 18:46
Gazprombank: More than half of Azerbaijan's GDP falls on non-oil sector
Oil&Gas 24 January 16:50
SOCAR increases gas exports to Georgia
Oil&Gas 24 January 15:26
SOCAR-UNDP NAMA program is great contribution to fulfillment of Paris Agreement
Oil&Gas 24 January 14:59
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s budget determined with surplus
Oil&Gas 24 January 09:29
SOCAR reveals volume of oil transportation for 2019
Oil&Gas 23 January 18:38
Latest
FM: More direct flights between Prague and Baku would help increase tourist flow
Tourism 11:56
China allots nearly $9 billion to contain spread of virus
China 11:51
Rouhani: No country ever thought that Iran would survive so much pressure
Politics 11:47
S&P affirms Azerbaijan’s sovereign credit ratings
Finance 11:41
Turkmenistan studies renewable energy projects
Oil&Gas 11:23
Award-winning documentary on Karabakh conflict screened in Los Angeles (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:22
Kazakh Air Astana suspends tourist groups from China
Transport 11:17
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 27
Business 11:13
Export of citrus fruits from Turkey to Turkmenistan increases
Turkey 11:09