Modernization of Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery - important project for Azerbaijan

29 January 2020 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

The modernization work which is carried out at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery is under the control of the Azerbaijani leadership and an important project for the country, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev said.

Abdullayev made the remark in Baku during a meeting held recently with a delegation led by Giuseppe Zuccaro, president and CEO of the Italian Amec Foster Wheeler company (part of the Wood Group), Trend reports referring to SOCAR’s statement.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the ongoing modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, cooperation with the Italian company - a contractor for structure optimization and project management, as well as the successful activity of SOCAR Foster Wheeler, a joint venture of SOCAR, as well as the role of the newly created SOCAR Downstream company in the project.

"Amec Foster Wheeler has been cooperating with SOCAR for more than 10 years,” Zuccaro added. “Presently, more than 60,000 employees work in the companies belonging to the Wood Group, of which 9,000 employees work in the oil refining and petrochemical industries.”

“The cooperation of SOCAR and Wood Group, which started with the STAR project in Turkey, is currently underway in the process of modernizing the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery," Zuccaro said.

Zuccaro expressed confidence that this cooperation will be fruitful and the project will be successfully implemented.

“During the meeting, the sides exchanged the views on the activity of SOCAR Foster Wheeler joint venture,” the message said. “The joint venture is one of the few joint ventures that offer engineering services at a high level.”

SOCAR-Foster Wheeler Engineering LLC, established by SOCAR and Foster Wheeler as a joint venture in 2012, renders engineering, procurement, construction control and project management services for oil refining, petrochemistry and environmental protection.

