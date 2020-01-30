SOCAR reps visit Odessa Port Plant in Ukraine

30 January 2020 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR plans to participate in the upcoming privatization of Odessa Port Plant (OPP) OJSC in Ukraine, OPP First Deputy Director Mykola Shchurikov wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Bohdan, Deputy Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Serhiy Ignatovskyi and SOCAR representatives visited The Odessa Port Plant near Ukraine's Odessa city on Jan. 29.

The meeting with the management of Azerbaijani company was held as part of fulfilling the instructions by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to attract investments in the country, Shchurikov said.

The guests visited the plant and held an official meeting with the plant’s management. Issues of SOCAR’s possible participation in the upcoming privatization of the Odessa Port Plant were also discussed during the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR announces volume of work at Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 29 January 15:13
Modernization of Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery - important project for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 29 January 13:52
Projected revenues from Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbon contract areas revealed
Oil&Gas 29 January 12:12
Ukrainian Energy Ministry talks on prospects for joining Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 29 January 08:55
Fitch Affirms Azerbaijan's SOCAR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Oil&Gas 28 January 18:47
Over half of oil imports to Ukraine accounts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 28 January 16:35
Latest
PACE to observe early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:14
Turkmenistan recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to China due to coronavirus
Turkmenistan 16:05
India reports its first case of coronavirus
Other News 16:02
Kazakhstan's largest copper producer increases copper output
Business 15:48
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd company opens tender on supply of logging cable, ropes
Turkmenistan 15:48
2020 forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Zigh, Hovsan fields
Oil&Gas 15:47
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy propane
Tenders 15:46
Uzbekistan to introduce new smart gas meters
ICT 15:40
Zaur Gahramanov: SOCAR Turkey started to get results of its investments in 2019 (INTERVIEW)
Oil&Gas 15:27