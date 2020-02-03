Iranian minister: Coronavirus affects oil market

3 February 2020 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iranian agriculture minister talks situation with food security
Business 20:15
Iran to send plane to China to return Iranian students
Iran 19:55
Iran discloses number of licenses issued for projects in East Azerbaijan province
Business 19:39
Iranian minister: Offshore operations be completed on South Pars gas field
Oil&Gas 19:27
Iran’s National South Oilfields Company discloses plans to increase production
Oil&Gas 19:17
Coronavirus outbreak could curb oil demand growth
Oil&Gas 19:06
Latest
Azerbaijani president presents “Heydar Aliyev” Order to Polad Bulbuloghlu (PHOTO)
Politics 20:41
New polling stations created in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:27
Iranian agriculture minister talks situation with food security
Business 20:15
Iran to send plane to China to return Iranian students
Iran 19:55
Active pre-election campaign in Khankendi constituency underway in Azerbaijan
Politics 19:53
Iran discloses number of licenses issued for projects in East Azerbaijan province
Business 19:39
Georgian Green Resorts company to begin new project in coastal Kobuleti
Business 19:38
Uzbekistan increases production of fruits, vegetables
Business 19:28
Iranian minister: Offshore operations be completed on South Pars gas field
Oil&Gas 19:27