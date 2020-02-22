Georgia notes benefits of Southern Gas Corridor for country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.22

Southern Gas Corridor will allow Georgia to purchase 40 percent of current gas consumption on favorable terms, Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation (GOGC) told Trend.

"With the start of operation of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and with the full commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor, Georgia will purchase about 40 percent of the gas currently consumed by the country, on preferential terms, which will be used to supply so-called "social" consumers at low prices," noted the GOGC.

According to the corporation, the category of "social" consumers includes the household sector (population) and heat and power generation facilities.

"As a result, in addition to the fiscal effect that follows the introduction of TANAP and the increase in gas transportation through the Southern Gas Corridor, Georgia is given the opportunity to successfully solve an important social problem - supplying vulnerable consumers with relatively cheap gas," GOGC said.

According to GOGC, in 2018, under contracts related to the transit of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey, Georgia purchased about 800 million cubic meters of gas, which amounted to 30 percent of the country's total consumption.

"In addition, it is planned to increase transit through the South Gas Corridor, and, accordingly, through the South Caucasus Pipeline to 22 billion cubic meters. In this case, under the option gas purchase and sale contract, Georgia will be able to purchase up to 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas, which is about 32 percent of the country's forecasted future consumption," the GOGC said.

The opening ceremony of the Phase 1 of the TANAP was held on Nov. 30, 2019.

The opening ceremony took place in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

As of late October 2019, the volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent

