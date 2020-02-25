Global Energy Solutions received Safety Achievement Award from BP (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

BP hosted 2nd Contractor Safety Forum on February 19, 2020. Two of Nobel Oil Services subsidiaries: Global Energy Solutions (GLENSOL) and SDL Nobel were invited to attend the event as BP contractors. The purpose of the Forum is the exchange of views, best practices and panel discussion regarding the importance of communication between BP and its Contractors in light of improving safety and risk management in warehousing operations.

Deputy General Director of GLENSOL Anar Orujov was among speakers with the presentation about Integrated Approach to the Warehouse Management and VMI followed by engaging Q&A session. Moreover, GLENSOL received Safety Achievement Award for performance improvement in Safety, Housekeeping and Warehouse Operations Standards in 2019.

‘I am thankful for BP’s unlimited care about safety of not only own employees but all contractors’ overall. Our staff is of the utmost value and I do appreciate each employee in our company, as this award is a common achievement of the team. This was great challenge, but we will continue this journey to achieve more goals, because every day we want to be better than yesterday.’ Anar Orujov said.

‘This award is the best acknowledgement of all our efforts to make the business environment safer and more comfortable for our employees’ Chief Commercial Officer of Nobel Oil Services Eldar Mamedzadeh said.

Established in 2012 as an oilfield operations and equipment maintenance subsidiary of Nobel Oil Services, GLENSOL provides asset integrity management, operational assurance services, maintenance and repair services for turbomachinery, valves and pumps. SOCAR, BP and other important industry players are among its customers.

SDL Nobel is specialized in provision of offshore and onshore fabrication services to the oil and gas industry. The range of its services covers fabrication and site installation, inspection of fabricated materials, pressure testing of fabricated materials and other services.