Minister: Thanks to Southern Gas Corridor, Georgia’s transit role reaches international level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will receive serious benefits from the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, Georgian Minister of Economy Natia Turnava said at the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

She noted that the achievement of the Southern Gas Corridor project once again highlights the role of joint efforts by states in successfully developing international projects of this importance.

“The launch of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project [which is the longest segment of the Southern Gas Corridor] last year was an important event. Prior to the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, the transit function of Georgia was only at the regional level, and now we are represented as international players in this field. I am glad that my country has another opportunity to demonstrate its role in this context,” said Turnava.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP’s Phase 0 was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir. TANAP-Europe connection was opened on Nov.30, 2019 in Ipsala, Edirne, Turkey.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356